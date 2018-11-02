× Attorney: Caretaker indicted in Lake Erie drowning death of 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — A woman faces involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after a 13-year-old drowned in Lake Erie over the summer under her watch, according to a court docket.

According to the attorney for Shaud Howell’s family, Christina Coleman was responsible for the care of Shaud Howell, the 13-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Erie.

Howell went missing while swimming at Edgewater Beach Friday, July 6. Crews spent the weekend searching for him, using boat-based sonar. They recovered his body around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 8. His family told FOX 8, Howell was at the beach with members of his group home.

The Howell family’s attorney told FOX 8, “Shaud Howell was a terrific, vibrant child whose life was cut short due to the recklessness of people who were supposed to take care of him.”

According to the indictment, Coleman was a “parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child under eighteen years of age.” The indictment states that she “violated a duty of care” which “resulted in serious physical harm” to the child.

The indictment also states that Coleman “did cause the death” of the child as a result of committing the “felony offense of endangering children.”

See the indictment, here.

The Howell family’s attorney said Coleman’s indictment is a “welcome development” for their family; however, “the accountability for this tragedy should not and must not end with this lone indictment.”

The attorney argues that more legal work must be done to protect foster kids and to secure accountability for those responsible for their care. He said that he, and the Howell family, are fighting to not only find justice for Shaud, but also to protect other children like him.

He said, ” More work remains to be done to secure full legal accountability from all those individuals and entities who failed to protect Shaud and contributed to his needless death. Foster kids are not throwaway children and must not be treated that way.”

Coleman’s arraignment is set for November 14.

Continuing coverage, here.