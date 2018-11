Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- "The Office" star Craig Robinson is in town this weekend performing at Hilarities 4th Street Theater in Cleveland.

His Friday night show is sold out and so are two evening shows on Saturday -- BUT Hilarities has added an 11:45 p.m. Saturday night show.

**CLICK HERE for ticket info**

Dear Cleveland....

We added a show Saturday night at 11:45pm. That is all. — Craig Robinson (@MrCraigRobinson) November 2, 2018

@MrCraigRobinson loves Cleveland so much, he added another show @Hilarities late night tomorrow! So if you can’t get in, like me, buy tix for that!! pic.twitter.com/X9jAzMuwm7 — staceyfreyfox8 (@staceyfreyfox8) November 2, 2018

**Check out Craig's interview on New Day Cleveland in the video, above**

41.499320 -81.694361