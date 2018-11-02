Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

HIFF co-chairman Alec Baldwin speaks on stage during the Conversation with Emilio Estevez at Bay Street Theater during Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 - Day Three on October 6, 2018 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Sources told TMZ a man took a parking spot that Baldwin was planning on taking for himself.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

