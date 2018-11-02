Accused Youngstown Diocese clergy served at several schools, churches in Portage, Stark, Ashtabula counties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A few days after announcing a list of priests accused of sex abuse, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is revealing where the men served in Ohio.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., said those on the list have “been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor” and who have been reported to civil authorities.

“I am very sorry that the Church has failed to act aggressively to eliminate this evil. I humbly ask forgiveness from the victims and their families for the grave mistakes the Church has made,” he said in the release.

The diocese is defining a ‘credible accusation’ as an accusation that appears more likely true than not after a thorough investigation and review of available information, according to the Diocesan Review Board and accepted as credible as the bishop.

The list of names and their assignments are as follows:

Joseph R. Bennett:

St. Charles Parish, Boardman

Immaculate Conception Parish, Youngstown

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Ashtabula

St. Aloysius Parish, East Liverpool

St. Nicholas Parish, Struthers

St. Joseph Parish, Canton

St. James Parish, Warren

St. Stephen Parish, Niles

St. Andrew Parish, Kingsville

Assumption Parish, Geneva

Robert Burns:

St. Paul, North Canton;

St. Thomas Aquinas High School;

St. Rose, Girard.

Thomas Crum:

Cardinal Mooney High School;

St. James, Warren;

St. John the Baptist, Campbell;

St. Christine, Youngstown;

Immaculate Conception, Ravenna;

St. Mary, Orwell;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Youngstown;

St. Anthony Parish, Canton;

St. Charles, Boardman;

St. Peter of the Fields, Rootstown;

Our Lady of Peace, Canton.

John P. Cunningham:

St. Paul Parish, Salem

St. Paul Parish, North Canton

St. Aloysius Parish, East Liverpool

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, East Palestine

St. Christine Parish, Youngstown

SS. Philip and James Parish, Canal Fulton

St. Stephen Parish, Niles

Anthony Esposito:

St. Aloysius, East Liverpool;

St. Rose, Girard;

Newman Center at Youngstown State University.

Richard Evritt:

St. Paul, Salem;

Holy Family, Poland;

St. Paul, North Canton;

St. Patrick, Kent;

St. Pius X, Warren.

James Fondriest (deceased):

St. Joan of Arc, Canton;

St. Columba Cathedral;

St. Paul, Salem;

St. Joseph, Alliance;

St. Joseph, Ashtabula,

St. Anthony, Canton;

St. Joseph, Mantua.

Ernest Formichelli:

Holy Family, Poland.

Paul Gubser (deceased):

St. Patrick, Youngstown;

Christ Our King, Warren;

Immaculate Conception, Ravenna;

St. Frances Cabrini, Conneaut;

St. Nicholas, Struthers;

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, McDonald;

St. Peter, Canton;

Sacred Heart, Youngstown;

St. John, Summitville;

St. Patrick, Salineville,

St. Philip Neri, Dungannon;

St. Peter of the Fields, Rootstown.

John Hammer:

St. Louis, Louisville;

St. Columba Cathedral;

St. Aloysius, E. Liverpool.

Robert Hill (deceased):

St. Stephen, Niles;

Ursuline High School;

Canton Central Catholic High School;

St. Joseph, Suffield;

All Saints, Canton;

Assumption of Mary, Geneva;

St. Joseph, Jefferson.

Thomas Kelly (deceased):

St. Columba Cathedral;

St. Ambrose, Garrettsville;

Mother of Sorrows, Ashtabula;

St. Brendan, Youngstown;

St. Christine, Youngstown;

St. Aloysius, E. Liverpool;

St. Lucy, Campbell;

St. Rose of Lima, Youngstown.

Donald J. Oser (deceased):

Assumption of Mary, Geneva;

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Austintown;

St. Nicholas, Struthers;

St. Luke, Boardman;

St. Patrick, Hubbard;

Regina Coeli, Alliance;

St. Patrick, Youngstown;

St. Jude, Columbiana;

Christ Our King, Warren;

St. John the Baptist, Canton;

St. Paul, North Canton.

Robert P. Reidy:

St. Mary, Conneaut;

St. Nicholas, Struthers;

St. Joseph, Canton;

St. Peter, Canton;

St. Joseph, Alliance;

Chaplain, US Navy

Sts. Peter and Paul, Youngstown;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Niles.

John Ryan (deceased):

St. Charles, Boardman;

Holy Family, Poland;

St. Mary, Massillon;

Sts. Philip and James, Canal Fulton;

St. Mary, Warren;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Youngstown;

Christ Our King, Warren.

John Schmidt (deceased):

St. Barbara, Massillon;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ashtabula;

Sacred Heart, Youngstown;

St Patrick, Youngstown;

Our Lady of Peace, Canton;

Mother of Sorrows, Ashtabula;

St. Joseph, Massillon;

St. George, Lisbon;

St. Ann, Sebring.

Robert Sabatino (deceased):

St. Patrick, Hubbard;

Ursuline High School;

Cardinal Mooney High School;

St. Joseph, Maximo,

Regina Coeli, Alliance;

Immaculate Conception, Ravenna.

Louis Santucci:

St. Thomas Aquinas High School;

St. Barbara, Massillon;

St. Patrick, Kent;

St. Catherine, Lake Milton.

William Smaltz:

St. Mary, Massillon;

St. Edward, Youngstown;

Our Lady of Lourdes, E. Palestine;

St. Mary Parish, Conneaut.

John F. (Jack) Warner:

St. Peter Parish, Canton;

St. Mary Parish, Warren;

St. Edward Parish, Youngstown;

St. Joan of Arc, Canton;

St. Vincent de Paul, Vienna;

St. Aloysius, East Liverpool;

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Aurora;

St. Peter and Paul, Youngstown;

Sts. Philip and James, Canal Fulton.

Francis Zapitelli (deceased):

St. Peter, Canton;

St. Paul, Salem;

St. Rose, Girard;

Assumption of Mary, Geneva.

Earlier this month Fox 8 reported that the Cleveland Catholic Diocese would also be releasing a similar list.