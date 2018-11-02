4-year-old’s wish granted, he’s performing with Ohio State’s marching band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A little boy's wish to perform with his favorite band will come true during Ohio State's game against Nebraska.

According to the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish Foundation (ASW), throughout his life, 4-year-old Hayden Scanlon has struggled with Grand Mal seizures that have affected his ability to communicate.

Through this, Scanlon has found comfort in music, specifically through the Ohio State Marching Band. And, to be able to perform alongside them is his biggest wish.

Well, ASW is making his wish come true. They say Scanlon will perform alongside the TBDBITL Saturday, as well as sit with the band in Ohio Stadium and watch them perform from the sidelines.

“This is an once-in-a-lifetime chance for Hayden,” Hayden’s mother, Lisa Scanlon told ASW, “It is just a complete dream come true. He has always been very passionate about music and it is truly what motivates him in some of his challenges. His face just lights up when you put it on TV. Nothing else is going on in the world around him.”

ASW is a non-profit whose mission is to give children ,aged birth to 20, facing devastating health issues, an opportunity to live out their dreams while giving them a break from their daily struggles. Currently, the organization is granting wishes for 162 kids and families receiving care at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, and The Ronald McDonald House.

