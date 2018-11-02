Live video: 17-year-old expected to plea in murder of elderly Wadsworth woman

WADSWORTH, Ohio– The 17-year-old accused of killing a 98-year-old woman in Wadsworth is expected to plead on Friday.

Gavon N. Ramsey is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and burglary in the death of Margaret Douglas.

On April 9, family members reported Douglas missing. Police found her body hidden under clothes in a closet of her home on Portage Street in Wadsworth later that day.

The Medina County Prosecutor’s Office said Ramsey was identified as a suspect during the investigation of unrelated crimes in the area.

