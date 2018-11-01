Trump shocks with new ad blaming Democrats for illegal immigrant who killed officers

Ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is tweeting a video alleging Democrats were responsible for allowing a convicted cop killer into the U.S. But he’s providing no evidence supporting his claim.

The video is pinned to the top of his Twitter page.

**Warning: The video includes expletives**

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The video is reminiscent of the infamous 1988 “Willie Horton” ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and condemned as racist.

Trump highlighted the case of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers.

The spot includes expletives uttered by Bracamontes during his trial professing regret at not killing more officials.

The captions read: “Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!” It adds: “Democrats let him into our country…Democrats let him stay.”

The video includes scenes of a migrant “caravan,” warning, “Who else would Democrats let in?” Trump provides no evidence linking Democrats to Bracamontes.

In a first reaction, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the ad was a sign of desperation and suggested that Trump was losing the argument over health care that is at the center of the Democratic campaign.

“This is distracting, divisive Donald at his worst,” Perez said on CNN’s ‘Cuomo Prime Time.’ “This is fear mongering. … They have to fear monger and his dog whistle of all dog whistles is immigration. This has been Donald Trump’s playbook for so long.”

