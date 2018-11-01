Too soon? SiriusXM launches holiday music channels

Ready or not, the holiday season is underway.

SiriusXM launched seven of this year’s 16 commercial free holiday channels Thursday.

The satellite radio provider said in a news release that it will offer a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music and Latin seasonal music. For the first time, SiriusXM will also have an exclusive Mannheim Steamroller channel.

Locally, Star 102 typically launches its holiday music in mid-November.

This year, they are letting listeners decide. You can take their Christmas music survey here.