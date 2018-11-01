‘The Brady Bunch’ cast reunites to kick off home renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- It was a sunny day at The Brady Bunch house in the Los Angeles area as six of the legendary sitcom’s original cast members came together for the first time in nearly 15 years to kick-off a full-scale overhaul of the world-famous home and begin production on HGTV’s newest renovation series, A Very Brady Renovation (w.t.).

TV siblings Barry Williams(Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) gathered with HGTV personalities for an on-camera walk-through of the home.

As one of the biggest programming events that HGTV has ever undertaken, the renovation of The Brady Bunch house will feature surprise celebrity guests. It is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

The upcoming series will showcase the famous house as it gets a ‘70s-inspired rehab that’s sure to have everyone saying, “far out!”

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

The Brady Bunch, a popular family sitcom that ran for five seasons in the early 1970s, is widely recognized as a hallmark of American television. Its success led to multiple spin-off series, specials and feature films.

In the coming months, HGTV will execute a show-stopping transformation by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint—all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. HGTV home renovation stars also will reimagine the popular show’s interior set design, working to ensure that the final renovation results stay true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers.

