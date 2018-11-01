Target reveals Black Friday deals.. and something new called ‘skip the line’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to thinking about shopping for the holidays, is it too soon?

Target doesn't think so. The company on Thursday -- just one day after Halloween-- released its Black Friday deals.

Target says hot deals include the following:

Electronics, Entertainment, Toys and Baby More than 15 TVs under $300 and the lowest price ever on an Element 55” Smart UHD TV, $199.99, giving guests $180 in savings (Reg. $379.99). Lowest price of the season on top-selling video games such as Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19, $29.99 (Reg. $59.99). Lowest price of the season on Xbox One S 1TB console with wireless controller and digital downloadable game, $199.99, plus $20 Target GiftCard, giving guests $120 in savings (Reg. $299.99). 50 percent off select games and puzzles. Guest-favorite, giant 3-foot plush bear or dog, in stores only, $10. VTech digital video baby monitor, $69.99, giving guests $70 in savings (Reg. $139.99).

Home, Apparel and Beauty Popular items including the lowest price ever on the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt. pressure cooker, $69.95, plus guests receive a $10 Target GiftCard (Reg. $99.95) and Target-exclusive, Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker, $49.99, nearly 40 percent off (Reg. $79.99). Great deals for the entire family, like tees starting at $3, sleepwear at $5 and sweaters at $10. Grab-and-go gifts, including women’s gloves for $1 and cozy socks for $5. Buy-one-get-one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty, cosmetic and personal care gift sets.



Stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Friday, November 23. Then doors reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 23.

Black Friday deals go live online early in the morning of Thanksgiving.

Target says if you want to get deals, but want to pick them up later, order pickup will be available for select items on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For the first time, the company says "Drive Up" will be available; that's a free, same-day service that lets guests order on the Target app and have their items brought to their car. That will be available on Black Friday.

Target is also offering something new called "Skip-the-Line" checkout. Team members simply scan any item in a guest's basket or shopping cart and accept payment by credit card on the spot anywhere in the store. During peak events like Black Friday, Target says team members will be located in the busiest areas of the store like Electronics.

According to Target, if you shop Black Friday deals, you will get an added bonus: When you spend $50 in-store or online or scan the wallet feature in the Target app in stores on Friday, November 23, you will get a coupon for 20% off a future holiday shopping trip. That can be redeemed from November 27-December 8.

