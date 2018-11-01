× Substitute principal serving at Shaker Heights High School after principal placed on leave

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights High School’s principal has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Wilkins, Principal Jonathon Kuehnle was placed on leave Thursday, “effective immediately.”

Wilkins said they cannot provide any additional information at this time.

The district says “to ensure we continue to meet the needs of all students” that they have asked Dr. David Glasner, the former Middle School Principal and current Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, to serve as Substitute Principal at the high school beginning Friday.

Glasner will reportedly serve in this position pending the conclusion of Wilkins’ review.