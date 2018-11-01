× Put-in-Bay cancels ‘Christmas in July’ citing unruly crowds

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– The village of Put-in-Bay opted to canceled its annual “Christmas in July” celebrations for 2019.

The decision was made because of unruly crowds and busloads of people coming from Detroit overwhelmed local law enforcement, according to Visit Put-in-Bay.

“Islanders, residents and business people are concerned about the worsening progression of this weekend and are trying hard to come up with ways to get this weekend back to normal. It appears canceling Put-in-Bay Christmas In July was the best option and it will no longer be a part of the Put-in-Bay Events,” Visit Put-in-Bay reported.

Put-in-Bay police get assistance from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During 2018’s festivities, there were more than two dozen arrests on Saturday, plus 36 operating a vehicle while under the influence citations. Another 75 citations were issued for open container, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and public urination.

“Christmas in July” is the island’s biggest weekend, with bars and restaurants decorated for the holiday, and hotels and rentals booking up fast.

