Ohio priest admits to having sex with, impregnating underage altar girl

ATHENS, Ohio — Authorities say a Roman Catholic priest in Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery involving a 17-year-old girl.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Ohio says 45-year-old Henry Christopher Foxhoven engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between Aug. 17 and Oct. 25.

WBNS reports the victim was an altar girl.

WBNS also reports that the priest had a room on church property. That’s where prosecutors say he had sex with the girl and also impregnated her. They say they have evidence to back up those claims.

“More than eight used condoms, countless bottles of lubricant and male enhancement drugs,” said Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search Monday of Foxhoven’s residence also found a pregnancy test with a “positive indication.”

Blackburn also said at least twice, local police stopped Foxhoven’s car after midnight and the girl was with him.

A $1 million bond was set Tuesday during Foxhoven’s initial appearance in Athens Municipal Court. Court records don’t list an attorney.

A Steubenville diocesan spokesman says Foxhoven contacted Bishop Jeffrey Monforton on Saturday about the abuse, prompting an immediate call to the Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesman Dino Orsatti says the diocese is doing everything it can to help the victim and her family.

