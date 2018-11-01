Ohio photographer arrested, accused of soliciting adults to have sex with children on film

LISBON, Ohio — A man from Columbiana County, Ohio, has been arrested and is accused of horrific crimes.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, David Grunden, 34, of Lisbon, is charged with soliciting adults to have sex with children.

A federal search warrant was executed at Grunden’s home on October 30 following a nine-month investigation.

Authorities say it’s believed Grunden engaged in the solicitation and enticement of children as well as soliciting men to have sex with children on film.

Grunden was taken into custody without incident. He has been federally charged with solicitation and advertising for child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, Grunden was affiliated with DCG Productions, which described itself as offering “award winning, high quality photography, web and graphic design services to anyone!” According to the document, Grunden stated on his Facebook profile that he was the owner of DCG and a photographer at DCG Images.

The FBI, Cleveland Division – Youngstown Resident Agency advises parents concerned about an interaction their child may have had with Grunden through his photography work to contact the Youngstown office at 330-965-2940.

The FBI, Cleveland Division – Youngstown Resident Agency, members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio were all part of the investigation.