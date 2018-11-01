Off-duty sheriff’s deputy evacuates McDonald’s after sign catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- An off-duty deputy helped evacuate an Akron McDonald's after a fire started on the restaurant's property.

According to Akron police, a sign caught fire at the chain's East Waterloo Road location around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the Summit County sheriff's deputy was one of the first people to see the fire and ran over to help evacuate the building.

Akron Fire Department quickly arrived on scene to extinguish the fire.

Authorities said there were no complications or injuries.

The video in this story is courtesy of FOX 8 viewer North Coop.