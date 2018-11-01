Netflix releasing original films in theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix is mixing things up!

The company is known for its original content streamed direct to your TV. However, you will have to visit the movie theater to catch three films produced by the platform.

According to the New York Times, Netflix said it's because all three of these upcoming Netflix Original Films are considered to be candidates for awards.

Roma will be in theaters for three weeks, starting November 21 before appearing on Netflix December 14. The movie, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, is already billed as an Oscar front runner.

The other two movies The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs and Bird Box will run in theaters for a week before debuting on Netflix.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs will premier November 8 and run at a limited number of theaters.

Birdbox, starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, premieres December 13 and will also have a limited run before being placed on the streaming service.

Many movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal, require a 90-day period of exclusivity because they worry that people will be reluctant to purchase tickets if they know they can see the same movie from the comfort of their home in a few weeks or days.

However some independent theaters were willing to work with Netflix to show the films, even though they are planned for streaming release shortly after their theater debut.

Netflix's film chief, Scott Stuber commented on the theatrical, "Netflix’s priority is our members and our filmmakers, and we are constantly innovating to serve them. Our members benefit from having the best quality films from world-class filmmakers," he told the Times, "We believe in our member-centric simultaneous release model for our original films."

