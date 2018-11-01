Live blog: Cleveland to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND– The NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to make a “special announcement” during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be joined by Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert and CEO Len Komoroski, as well as other Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials.
A backdrop at the event says, “NBA All-Star 2022 Cleveland.”
Cleveland was a contender for the 2021 game, but the league opted for Indianapolis. Charlotte and Chicago will host the 2019 and 2020 games, respectively.
The last time the city got the NBA All-Star Game was 1997 when The Q was still called Gund Arena.
“This is the place to be, this is the city of stars,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says. Cleveland will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. “We knew the transformation would bring more jobs here, we knew it would keep the Cavs here though 2024, hopefully longer… Our investment is already paying off with the NBA All-Star Game.” It’s expected to bring in $100 million.
Cavs CEO Len Komoroski talks about the transformation of Quicken Loans Arena. “We’ll have a building that can compete with any in the world… We can’t wait to show off Cleveland in 2022 to the world.”
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he’s been asking about getting an All-Star Game in Cleveland since he bought the team in 2005. He started that process over again when Silver became the league commissioner.
“2022 will be coming up sooner than we think… It’s not just an All-Star Game anymore, it’s a week,” Silver says.
The 1997 game in Cleveland was the 50th All-Star Game with the 50 greatest players in the building.
Adam Silver: “It’s my honor and privilege to announce the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland, Ohio.”
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge are in attendance.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. We are not allowed to live stream.
