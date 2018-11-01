× Live blog: Cleveland to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND– The NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to make a “special announcement” during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be joined by Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert and CEO Len Komoroski, as well as other Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials.

A backdrop at the event says, “NBA All-Star 2022 Cleveland.”

Cleveland was a contender for the 2021 game, but the league opted for Indianapolis. Charlotte and Chicago will host the 2019 and 2020 games, respectively.

The last time the city got the NBA All-Star Game was 1997 when The Q was still called Gund Arena.