CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction was held in Cleveland Thursday evening.

March of Dimes says Signature Chefs supports the fight to end premature birth, the most significant health threat to moms and babies everywhere.

FOX 8 was a proud sponsor of the event. Our own Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel were hosts. FOX 8's Gabe Spiegel, Natalie Herbick, Bill Sheil and Kenny Crumpton were also at the event.