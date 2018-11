CLEVELAND– A man died after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side Thursday afternoon.

The 50-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head near St. Clair Avenue and Galewood Drive at about 12:30 p.m., the Cleveland Division of Police said. He died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further information was released.

The scene is less than a block away from Lake Erie Preparatory School, and is not far from East Clark Elementary School and Collinwood High School.