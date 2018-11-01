Man accused of ‘stalking’ several females, touching himself in Perkins Township store

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A Sandusky man was cited after several women and employees at a Mendard’s told police he was following them throughout the store while touching himself.

Jermaine Kennedy, 34, was issued a summons for public indecency and was served a trespass order from the store in the case.

According to Perkins Township Police Department reports, it happened at Menard’s, 1101 Lakecrest Parkway, Perkins Township, around 11:15 a.m.

Police say they were called to the store after employees said they were watching a man with a beard who appeared to be following females around inside the store. They said they also saw the man appear to be touching his groin area over his pants and placing his hand down the front of his pants.

When officers arrived, the man was walking out of the store. When he was later stopped, he told police he was at Menard’s only to get out of the rain. He also said he was just walking around the store. When asked if he placed his hands inside his pants, he said he was “probably just adjusting himself.”

Officers watched surveillance video and said it was “readily apparent” that he was touching himself while stalking women throughout the store.

Police say Kennedy does have a history of similar behavior in the past.