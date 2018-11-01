Lyndhurst police searching for four suspects who attacked trick-or-treaters, stole candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST- Lyndhurst police are searching for four suspects who they say attacked two trick-or-treaters and stole their candy and a cell phone.

“Four older males described in their late teens, early 20’s, blocked their path and then pushed one of them to the ground and hit the other one, punched the other one, and knocked him to the ground and then took their candy and took a cell phone,” explained Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello.

The two boys, ages 12 and 13, were on their way home around 8 p.m. Wednesday walking on the sidewalk on Meadow Wood Boulevard when the attack happened. One of the boys was punched so hard he now has a broken nose and may need surgery.

“He was covered in blood his whole front, his face all the way down, I thought he’d been stabbed,” said the dad of one of the boys, in tears.

The dad says his son described the four suspects as at least six feet tall.

“These are young men these weren’t teenage boys, these weren’t like kids that just got in a brawl these were four young men,” said the dad.

Chief Porrello says with four suspects to track down it is likely his detectives will figure out who they are. “We persevere with these types of investigations and I am confident that we will be coming for them,” Porrello said.

The victim’s dad says it’s a shame he can’t send his 13-year-old son out by himself on Halloween.

“Kids shouldn’t be scared to go out on Halloween. It’s supposed to be a kids night and if you’re doing this you belong in jail. There is no reason to be assaulting little kids,” he said.

Chie Porrello has a message of his own. “Did they need the candy? Did they need the cell phone? Are the proud of what they did?”

Police believe the attack happened on Meadow Wood Boulevard and likely in plain view of several homes. Anyone who has a home surveillance camera is asked to check their video from Halloween night.