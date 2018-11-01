Lorain teen falls ill after eating laced Halloween candy, family says

LORAIN, Ohio– A Lorain woman says her teenage son ingested tainted Halloween candy.

It happened Wednesday night when the 15-year-old boy and his friends were trick-or-treating on the city’s east side. The teen said he can’t remember exactly where he was it happened or if the sucker was already opened.

He said his tongue then his body went numb. When he got home, his mother said he looked like a “stumbling drunk.”

“They said based on his appearance when he got there, his symptoms and the fact that the Narcan took effect within 10 minutes and he was feeling better, it had to have been an opiate,” said Celena Burkhammer, the boy’s mother.

The Lorain Police Department said it’s received two complaints about Halloween candy and it’s investigating to find out if the cases are related.

The candy was sent to a lab for testing, police said.