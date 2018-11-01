× Lawsuit filed against Akron Fright Fest for ‘simulated rape’

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– An Akron couple is suing an area haunted house following a “simulated rape.”

The incident happened at Akron Fright Fest at Kim Tam Park in Uniontown on Oct. 13. The lawsuit was filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, accusing employees of assault and battery.

According to court documents, the pair paid for the first three haunted houses, but decided against the fourth one, which requires an extra $30 and a signed waiver.

While in the first house, an employee repeatedly told the woman to, “get on all fours” and pushed her into a plywood wall, the complaint said.

In the second house, a worker forced the man onto a bed and thrusted against him, the suit said. The couple said the employee stated, “I’m going to rape him.”

They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Last week, the park opted to close Akron Fright Fest and Kidtober Fest, citing “current circumstances and family matters.”

