‘It’s something we take very seriously’: Police arrest man for attacking jogger in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio – A Lorain County grand jury has indicted an Elyria man on felony charges in connection with an August attack on a jogger in Elyria.

Authorities arrested Joseph Wellman, 26, this week on charges of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Elyria Police said on August 31, a woman reported that two men attacked her and one grabbed her while she was jogging near East River Street at East Bridge Street at around 12:05 a.m.

She told investigators she was able to fight off the attackers and escape. Police said the victim provided a description of the suspect, and she picked Wellman out of a photo lineup.

“It showed great courage on the victim's part to be able to get away from two men,” said Elyria Police Lt. Jim Welsh. “Essentially, all we had was a description of this person, we had a general area where it happened, and officers canvassed the area and they were able to locate a suspect who fit that description.”

Wellman is being held in the Lorain County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Welsh said police continue to investigate and an arrest of a second suspect is possible.

“It's something we take very seriously, and we put all our resources into attempting to solve the case,” Welsh said.

He recommends people running at night do so in pairs, avoid isolated places and stay in well-lit areas.