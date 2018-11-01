Interfaith vigil held in Akron to support, honor victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- The Akron Jewish community was mourning the tragedy that left 11 dead in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

An interfaith vigil was held Thursday evening at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life.

Community members of all faiths, backgrounds and neighborhoods were invited to mourn the lives lost, pray for the victims in the shooting and pray for peace.

Clergy from Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue, Beth El Congregation and Temple Israel led the public in prayer.

Interfaith community members and public officials were also invited to speak as special guests.

One speaker said, "I cannot be more prouder of a community tonight, than your powerful expression of love here tonight. And, by showing up you've made the first commitment. You're here. So as we're mindful of our friends and our family, and our neighbors in Pittsburgh and here in the city, know that we stand with you shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm and, I think more importantly, heart to heart."

Funerals continued Thursday in Pittsburgh for the 11 victims.

