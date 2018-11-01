Hidden cameras put Trick-or-Treaters to the tempting test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Every Halloween Trick-or-Treaters go door to door for free candy, but for some costume clad kiddos it’s turned into a free for all.

Countless viral videos show children caught on camera emptying out candy bowls where the honor system of taking one piece is supposed to apply.

Are they bad apples, or is the lure of unlimited candy just too strong?

Fox 8‘s Suzanne Stratford and photojournalist Erica Gustafson set up hidden cameras in several northeast Ohio neighborhoods and ran a Halloween Trick-or Treat test to see first hand.