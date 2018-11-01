Flood watch: Rain continues into the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for much of the area for the potential of two or more inches of rain. Rain continues all day and through this evening with some VERY SMALL breaks in the rain further south later this evening. This amount of rain will lead to river rises and flooding in the usual low lying areas poor drainage spots. Stay tuned for the latest FLOOD WARNINGS if issued. Finally, we start to taper off!

Rain coverage drops significantly predawn tomorrow with 30% coverage through noon. Umbrellas a must and don't forget...Wipers on, LIGHTS on!

Here's what you can anticipate...

Definitely a dreary, rainy day! Temperatures will be cooler north with highs in the upper 40's. Our southern communities will likely hit the low 50's with a few areas possibly in the mid 50's. We do briefly warm up again with highs around 60 at the beginning of next week. Don't get too used to it! HUGE changes coming in which could include our first measurable snow of the season! Stay tuned. Here's the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

**More on the forecast here**