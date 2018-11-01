× Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing 17-year-old Eastlake girl

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The man accused of hitting and killing a 17-year-old girl with a truck appeared in Lake County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Eric Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence, court officials said. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Maddisan Chase, a student at North High School, was killed on June 5 while walking along Vine Street in Eastlake.

Police said Jones drove off the side of road and hit the teen, then crashed into a utility pole.

