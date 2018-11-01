Cuyahoga County officials discuss Election Day preparations

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will hold a news conference on Thursday ahead of Election Day.

Officials will discuss preparations, including turnout projections, election security and what voters need to know before they head to the polls.

Early voting will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls are open in Cuyahoga County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 6.