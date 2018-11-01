Cleveland police ask for info after man killed in hit-and-run

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side.

It happened on Oakfield Avenue near East 124th Street at about 2:35 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Officers found 29-year-old Anthony Ricardo Bey lying in the street. Police said he was run over by a vehicle, which fled the area.

Bey was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored minivan or crossover, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or the accident investigation unit at 216-623-5290.