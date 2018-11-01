City, Cavs expected to announce Cleveland as host city for future All-Star Game

Posted 8:25 am, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26AM, November 1, 2018

CLEVELAND – The NBA is expected to name Cleveland the host city for a future All-Star Game.

Earlier this week, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported the formal announcement could come today.

The city will likely land the 2022 game.

A press conference is set for this afternoon. Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert, Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will attend.

Cleveland was a contender for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, but the league opted for Indianapolis. Charlotte and Chicago will host the 2019 and 2020 games, respectively.

Related Story
Cleveland to land future NBA All-Star Game: report

When plans were announced to renovate Quicken Loans Arenathe city of Cleveland said the NBA promised to bring an All-Star week once the transformation is completed.

The 24-year-old arena was closed this summer as crews got to work on the project that’s expected to wrap up in mid-2019. Renovations include making the arena’s interior more visible from the outside, expanding entryways and concourses, and proving large public gathering places.

The last time Cleveland hosted was 1997 when The Q was called Gund Arena. The game featured legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley.

More stories on Quicken Loans Arena here

Related stories