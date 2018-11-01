× Boy Scout official arrested, charged with child pornography after allegedly recording children changing

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Boy Scout official has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography after allegedly recording children while they were changing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Thomas Close is associated with Troop 406.

The Cyber Crimes center reportedly alerted Homeland Security agents of videos taken of underage boys changing before or after swimming at the YMCA in Sandusky, who sometimes rents their pool to the Boy Scouts.

Officials say that after review, they learned several videos had been recorded at the YMCA, as well as in teepees at the Firelands Scout Reservation and inside the bathroom of a home that appears to have a swimming pool.

Cleveland Boy Scouts of America officials reportedly alerted investigators of an incident report from June regarding a similar occurrence at the Firelands Scout Reservation that they believed to be related. That report was made by a den leader regarding Close, who is also known as “Aqua Joe.”

Investigators reportedly went to Close’s home Thursday and, upon viewing his bathroom, determined that it was the same bathroom shown in one of the videos. They also said he has a pool in his backyard.

Close reportedly admitted to making the videos and said, according to authorities, that he created them between 2011 and the summer of 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Close had five terabytes of child pornography on his computer, which he reportedly admitted to downloading.

Steve Francis, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Michigan and Ohio said, “This individual is accused of violating his position of trust with the Boy Scouts and as a teacher to exploit and take advantage of young people under his supervision. The exploitation of children is reprehensible, and HSI has highly skilled and dedicated special agents to investigate child exploitation crimes to ensure that we identify and arrest perpetrators while protecting our most vulnerable population, our children.”

Close has reportedly been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney General Justin Herdman, authorities were able to identify Close as a suspect because of “good investigative work, but also because a parent who was trained to look for signs of suspicious activity raised their concerns to Scout leadership.”

“We all have an obligation to be aware of what is taking place around us and let authorities know when there are concerns,” Herdman added.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Close’s “unsupervised contact with children” is asked to contact HSI at (216) 749-9602.