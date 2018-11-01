× Alliance police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Alliance police are asking for help locating a missing teenage girl.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, 16-year-old Estelissa Alexander, described as a runaway, has been missing since October 24.

Police say she was last seen on October 31 in a white, four-door car with an older white man (possibly in his late 50s or early 60s) in the area of Walgreens. She has also been seen in the N. Webb Ave. area.

Estelissa is described as 4’10,” and 150 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact the Alliance Police Department at 330-821-3131.

