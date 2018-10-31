× Woman severely injured in Summit County hit-and-run

GREEN, Ohio– A 62-year-old woman was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash in Green Tuesday evening.

A driver spotted the victim lying motionless on the side of Jarvis Road and called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was taken to Akron City Hospital with significant head injuries.

It appears she was walking northbound while pulling a pink suitcase when she was hit. Investigators only recovered the suitcase’s handle.

The victim has been unable to provide a description of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-8635.