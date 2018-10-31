× Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Vice President Mike Pence will be back in the Buckeye state for a final push ahead of the midterm election next week. This comes as the race for Ohio’s next governor heats up.

Vice President Pence will be landing on Air Force Two at Rob Ridenour’s Hangar at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. He will depart Washington, D.C. at 9:25am is expected to land in Mansfield around 10:40am. The event will begin at 11:30am.

Pence will be speaking at the Get Out The Vote rally for Representative Troy Balderson and candidate for Ohio’s Governor, Mike DeWine. The event will also include many prominent Republicans, including Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor candidate Jon Husted, as well as candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Renacci, Congressman Troy Balderson, Congressman Bob Gibbs, candidate for Attorney General Dave Yost, candidate for Auditor of State Keith Faber, candidate for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, candidate for Treasurer of State Robert Sprague, Mary DeGenaro and Craig Baldwin.

Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray are locked in a tight race ahead of Tuesday’s election day. Polls have kept them neck-and-neck for months. Both have big names supporting them, too. DeWine has Vice President Mike Pence but he also just received the support of Governor John Kasich, who will hold a rally for DeWine in Columbus on Friday.

As for Cordray, Former Vice President Joe Biden has been rallying behind him. Biden just spoke at an event in Youngstown for Cordray on Monday.

Today’s event with Pence is free but you must register for tickets on Eventbrite.com. Fox 8 will be live streaming the event on our website.

President Donald Trump will be visiting Cleveland next week. Stay with Fox 8 for coverage on that.