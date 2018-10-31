× Suspect shot by officer in stable condition; No police injured

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office released additional information on an officer-involved shooting that happened at an Elyria apartment building Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Riverside Circle and tried to speak with the resident. The sheriff’s office said the 27-year-old man came out of the apartment armed with a shotgun and threatened officers.

One of the officers shot the suspect. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, then to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

No officers were injured.

Investigators said there is no prior history between the suspect and the department.

He was acting in a threatening manner to other residents earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County’s Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-329-3742.