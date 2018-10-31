× Sprint customers in Ohio, Midwest having trouble making calls

CLEVELAND — Sprint users across Ohio and cities across the Midwest are experiencing “intermittent voice issues.”

Sprint confirmed the issues on Twitter Wednesday evening saying,

“Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Hundreds of social media users reported issues with making and receiving calls using Sprint cellular devices.

Sprint said they do not have an estimated time that the issues will be resolved, however they assured Twitter users “our network team has already identified the issue and is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”