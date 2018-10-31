× Show Info: October 31, 2018

David Cooks

David shares his take on Jerk Chicken. Click here for the recipe!

The Style Loop

An upscale consignment boutique that sells pre-owned women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories.

19348 Detroit Rd.

Rocky River, OH

www.thestyleloop.com

Making Peace with Your Food

Registered Dietitian, Melanie Jatsek, shares stories from her new book Missing Peace: 11 Reasons to Restore Inner Harmony with Your Food, Body & Health. www.melaniejatsek.com

Heather’s Heat & Flavor

Heather Marks from Heather’s Heat and Flavor shares two spooky recipes perfect for Halloween.

94 First Street

Hudson, OH

http://www.heatandflavor.com/

Beltone

23 locations

1-800-232-8195

www.beltone.com

Circles on the Square

Gourmet donuts shop located in downtown Medina.

28 Public Square

Medina, OH

https://www.facebook.com/CirclesOnTheSqaure/

Pamper your Inner Witch

Handmade soaps, lotions, scrubs, beard oil and more from the garden! For more information on Freya’s Garden of Earthly Delights log on to their website.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/FreyasEarthlyDelight

www.freyasgardenofearthlydelights.com

Ohio Psychiatry Specialists

4807 Rockside Rd. Ste. 300

Independence, Ohio 44131

216-503-9489

http://www.ohiops.com/