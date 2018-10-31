Show Info: October 31, 2018
David Cooks
David shares his take on Jerk Chicken. Click here for the recipe!
The Style Loop
An upscale consignment boutique that sells pre-owned women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories.
19348 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River, OH
www.thestyleloop.com
Making Peace with Your Food
Registered Dietitian, Melanie Jatsek, shares stories from her new book Missing Peace: 11 Reasons to Restore Inner Harmony with Your Food, Body & Health. www.melaniejatsek.com
Heather’s Heat & Flavor
Heather Marks from Heather’s Heat and Flavor shares two spooky recipes perfect for Halloween.
94 First Street
Hudson, OH
http://www.heatandflavor.com/
Beltone
23 locations
1-800-232-8195
www.beltone.com
Circles on the Square
Gourmet donuts shop located in downtown Medina.
28 Public Square
Medina, OH
https://www.facebook.com/CirclesOnTheSqaure/
Pamper your Inner Witch
Handmade soaps, lotions, scrubs, beard oil and more from the garden! For more information on Freya’s Garden of Earthly Delights log on to their website.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FreyasEarthlyDelight
www.freyasgardenofearthlydelights.com
Ohio Psychiatry Specialists
4807 Rockside Rd. Ste. 300
Independence, Ohio 44131
216-503-9489
http://www.ohiops.com/