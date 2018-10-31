Sheriff: Man shot by police after threatening officers with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County Sheriff's Office and Lorain Police Department are investigating after an Elyria police officer shot a man Tuesday night.

Elyria police were called for a domestic disturbance inside an apartment building on Riverside Court around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said they heard yelling and "the sound of items being broken or thrown about" from a second floor apartment, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Police said a man came out of the apartment holding a handgun and threatened to shoot. That's when officers said they fired at the man, hitting him once. He continued to resist and was Tasered, the sheriff's office said.

The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center for treatment. He was transported to University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland where he underwent surgery. His condition was unknown early Wednesday morning.

Elyria police requested the Lorain County Sheriff's Office and Lorain Police Department handle the investigation.

The name of the officer who fired the shot has not been released.

After gaining control of the suspect, police said they determined nobody else was inside the apartment.