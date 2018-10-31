Rain expected to continue into Thursday, weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The heavier rain from earlier Wednesday has tapered to a cold, damp drizzle. That wasn’t exactly ideal for trick-or-treaters, but at least it wasn’t raining as hard as it was in the morning.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

This lull won’t last. The next round of heavy rain will arrive Thursday through Friday morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of the area for the potential of 2 or more inches of rain.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

