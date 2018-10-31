Police: Children witness deadly shootout in eastside Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of two people on the city's east side.

Police say it happened on E. 78th St. at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, a man who was shot multiple times and died at the scene was killed when a person in the home fired back in self defense.

Police say the suspect and another person went into the house with weapons drawn and began firing.

Someone inside the home fired back, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

That person hit one suspect. The suspect who died outside.

A woman in the home was shot in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital for treatment; her condition is not known at this time.

Police say three children were in the house when the shooting took place. They were not hurt.

No further details have been released.

