Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Emily Kulhanek, 26, was least seen October 22nd East 22nd Street in Cleveland.

He was last seen wearing a teal sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

Emily has red hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Cleveland police at 216 623-3085.

