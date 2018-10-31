× Man pleads guilty to Olmsted Township house fires

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The man accused of setting fire to two Olmsted Township houses appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Robert Wey, 28, pleaded guilty to arson, and breaking and entering for the April 1 fires.

The houses on Bagley Road and Bronson Road were set on fire within two hours of each other. The homes, which were vacant, were about 2 miles apart. No one was injured.

Wey also pleaded guilty to vandalism in a separate case involving Case Western Reserve University.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

