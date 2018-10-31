Jimmy Dimora wants to appeal judge’s ruling denying him a new trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora wants to appeal a judge's ruling denying him a new trial.

Dimora is serving 28 years in prison on more than 30 corruption-related convictions.

He had hoped a Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of corruption might earn him a new trial.

But, a judge ruled Dimora's corruption was so widespread the ruling didn't really apply to his case.

His attorney says they're disappointed with the ruling and plan to appeal.

