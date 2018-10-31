× Indians agree to one-year deal with Leonys Martin

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Leonys Martin to avoid arbitration, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Tribe acquired the 30-year-old from the Tigers at the trade deadline in July as he was leading the American League in outfield assists and batting .251. In six games with Cleveland, he had two home runs and four RBIs.

He was hospitalized with a life-threatening bacteria infection in August. While his prognosis was good, Martin missed the last seven weeks of the season.

