Heather's Heat & Flavor

Heather Marks from Heather's Heat and Flavor shares two spooky recipes perfect for Halloween.

HALLOWEEVIL PUMPKIN PIE

Halloween is our favorite time of year at Heather’s Heat & Flavor. You will love our version of Pumpkin Pie and will look forward to making it every year with our freshly ground Pumpkin Pie Spice. Make sure to have some whipped cream around. Whipped cream will never taste so good!

Ingredients

1.5 Cups Sugar 1 – 29 oz. Can Pure Pumpkin Puree

1 tsp. Salt ¼ tsp. Satan’s Blood Chile Extract

3.5 tsp. Heather’s Pumpkin Pie Spice 2 Cans Evaporated Milk

3 Large Eggs 2 – 9” Graham Cracker Pie Shells

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine sugar, salt and Pumpkin Pie Spice in a small bowl, set aside. Beat eggs in mixing bowl, stir in pumpkin puree, evaporated milk and the sugar mixture. Very carefully add the Satan’s Blood to the mixture. Mix well. Pour into the pie shells. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for one hour. Test toothpicks should come out clean from center of pies. If not, bake a little longer. Let rest on wire rack for two hours before serving. This one is HOT!

DEATH BY BROWNIE

These are Heather’s Cinne-Crunchy Brownies as found on our web site www.heatandflavor.com. We just added a little FUN in the mix! They are the same nice cake-like brownies, crusty on the edges and chewy in the center, with a crunchy top. The FUN is in the addition of Satan’s Blood, a chile extract.

Ingredients

Brownie

¾ Cup Flour

2 Eggs

½ tsp. Baking Powder 1 Cup Granulated Sugar

½ tsp. Salt 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

5 Tbs. Valrhona Cocoa Powder Less than 1/8 tsp. Satan’s Blood Chile Extract

½ Cup Butter or Shortening, softened

Topping

1 ½ tsp. Saigon Cinnamon

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

Sift flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa together. Cream sugar, egg and butter/shortening together. Stir in vanilla and chile extract. Add dry ingredients and stir well. Spread in and 8”x8” greased pan. Mix together the cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.