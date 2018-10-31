Food for Thought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Making Peace with Your Food

Registered Dietitian, Melanie Jatsek, shares stories from her new book Missing Peace: 11 Reasons to Restore Inner Harmony with Your Food, Body & Health. www.melaniejatsek.com

Gut-Loving Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

5 Earthfood Servings ♥♥♥♥♥ Servings: 1

2 oz. plain, whole milk kefir (if dairy intolerant, omit and use a total of 12 ounces of unsweetened nut milk instead)

8 oz. unsweetened almond, cashew, coconut or flax milk

2 tbsp. Earthfood Powder

1 tbsp. raw cacao powder

1 tbsp. fresh ground peanut butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

½ banana, ripe (frozen makes it creamier!)

¼ of a small avocado, peeled and seeded

Nutrition Facts: Calories: 435; Total Fat: 29 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Sodium: 250 mg; Potassium: 450 mg; Total Carbohydrate: 32 g; Dietary fiber: 11 g; Net Carbohydrates: 21 g; Sugar: 10 g (no added sugar); Protein: 17 g

Earthfood Powder

2 Earthfoods per servings ♥♥

Serving size: 2 tbsp.

1 cup raw pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 cup hemp hearts

1 cup milled flaxseed

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 tbsp. raw cacao powder

1 tsp. sea salt

1 cup Bob’s Red Mill Pea Protein Powder

Instructions:

Add pepitas through sea salt to a food processor or blender and process until seeds are broken down (about 1 minute). Pour contents into a large mixing bowl or container with lid and add pea protein, mixing/shaking until thoroughly combined. Store in airtight container in refrigerator or freezer.

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp.): Calories: 100; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Sodium: 150 mg; Potassium: 0 mg; Total Carbohydrate: 3 g; Dietary fiber: 3 g; Net Carbohydrates: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 8 g