Flood watch in effect beginning Thursday morning

CLEVELAND -- A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of north central and northeast Ohio beginning Thursday morning and lasting until Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, rain associated with a cold front crossing the region will lessen this evening, but return and become heavier on Thursday as low pressure moves in.

Widespread rainfall of 2 to 2.5 inches is likely through Thursday night with locally higher amounts possible. The National Weather Service says the rain will lead to river rises and flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

