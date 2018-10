× Endangered alert for woman missing in Wood County

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – The Perrysburg Police Deparmtent has issued an alert for an endangered missing adult.

Dolores Borkowski left her home around 12 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

She lives on Five Point Road in the city of Perrysburg.

In a press release, Perrysburg police say Borkowski has dementia.

She is 88-years-old, 5’2″ and 145 pounds.