David's Jerk Chicken

1 or 2 chickens halved or cut into 4 pieces and placed in a large shallow pan or large zip lock bag. Set aside.

1 medium onion chopped

3 scallions chopped (include green part of onion)

2 scotch (habanero) peppers seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves copped

1 tbs five spice powder

1 tbs allspice berries (crushed)

1 tbs fresh ground pepper

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1 tsp kosher salt

½ cup soy sauce

1 tbs vegetable oil

Using a food processor or large blender, combine all of the ingredients (except the chicken) and blend into a thick sauce.

Pour sauce over chicken, cover, and marinate overnight.

Grill over an indirect fire (medium heat) about 300 degrees. Close grill and cook for about 45 minutes. Chicken should be cooked to 160 degrees. Finish over direct heat to darken the chicken. Finished temperature should be 165.

Enjoy!